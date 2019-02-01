New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Shares Up 5.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.43. 11,473,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 5,797,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

