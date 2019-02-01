New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 361,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

