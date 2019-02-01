New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,528 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Celgene by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 102,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 95,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Celgene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELG stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $102.54.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

