New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.36 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after purchasing an additional 455,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after purchasing an additional 455,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,176,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,664,000 after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,975,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift bought 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Compass Point began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

HIG stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

