New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $14.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.01 million and the lowest is $13.11 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $52.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.27 million to $53.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.20 million, with estimates ranging from $62.59 million to $63.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NBEV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 127,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928,654. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Howard Capital Management bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.