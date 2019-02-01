Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.45.
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,294.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,981. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.
