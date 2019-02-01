Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.45.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,294.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,981. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

