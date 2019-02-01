Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $93,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nelnet by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nelnet by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,650. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NNI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 98.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

