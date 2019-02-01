Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $4,088,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

