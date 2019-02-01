Navistar International Corp (NAV) Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,913,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,554 shares during the quarter. Navistar International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.97% of Navistar International worth $127,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,238,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,238,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1,317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 752,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $8,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Navistar International to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $93,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,292.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

