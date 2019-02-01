National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NSA stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,379. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

