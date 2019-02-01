National Grid (NGG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2,959.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.