National Grid (NGG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
National Grid stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.82.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
