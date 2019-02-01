National Fuel Gas (NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. National Fuel Gas updated its FY19 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 781,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

