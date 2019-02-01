National Express Group (NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Express Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a report on Friday, October 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 435.14 ($5.69).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 394.20 ($5.15) on Monday. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 337.20 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 401.80 ($5.25).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

