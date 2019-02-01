Mylan NV (MYL) Position Cut by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mylan by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mylan by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Mylan by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Mylan by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mylan by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,226,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,280,000 after acquiring an additional 818,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $30.06 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mylan from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mylan NV (MYL) Position Cut by Fosun International Ltd” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/mylan-nv-myl-position-cut-by-fosun-international-ltd.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.