Mylan (MYL) Shares Up 7.1%

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.82. 10,386,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,847,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Mylan alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after buying an additional 2,284,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mylan by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,631 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,682,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,657,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,678,000 after purchasing an additional 542,725 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Mylan (MYL) Shares Up 7.1%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/mylan-myl-shares-up-7-1.html.

Mylan Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.