Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Myers Industries from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. Myers Industries has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.08 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

