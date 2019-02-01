Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Murphy Oil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 7,113 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $213,247.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

