Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $271.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

