Msci (MSCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. Msci updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

MSCI stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $172.85. 748,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,103. Msci has a 12 month low of $131.26 and a 12 month high of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

