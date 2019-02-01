MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alphabet by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,300.16.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,116.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total value of $10,732,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,366 shares of company stock worth $94,101,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

