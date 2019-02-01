Motus GI (MOTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of MOTS remained flat at $$4.10 on Tuesday. 4,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,350. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David P. Hochman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Moran bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,600 shares of company stock valued at $167,358 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

