Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$19.00” Price Target for American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AXL opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Deveson bought 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael K. Simonte bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 974,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 553,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

