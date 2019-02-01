Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cenovus Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -389.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,921 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 989,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Grand Rapids and Telephone Lake.

