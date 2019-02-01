Morgan Stanley Lowers Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$51.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. GMP Securities raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.36.
TSE:IMO opened at C$37.28 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$33.43 and a 52-week high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.