Morgan Stanley Lowers Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$51.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. GMP Securities raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.36.

TSE:IMO opened at C$37.28 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$33.43 and a 52-week high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.7299999304132 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

