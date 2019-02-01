Morgan Stanley Has $14.47 Million Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,373,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of Intrepid Potash worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $376,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,038.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intrepid Potash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

