Morgan Stanley Has $14.31 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Valley National Bancorp worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,935,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,019,000 after buying an additional 4,180,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,817,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,731,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,004,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,925,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,055,000 after purchasing an additional 491,743 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,883.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Larusso sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $28,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE VLY opened at $10.11 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Has $14.31 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/morgan-stanley-has-14-31-million-stake-in-valley-national-bancorp-vly.html.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.