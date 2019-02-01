Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Diamondback Energy (FANG) a $147.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 target price on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,611.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

