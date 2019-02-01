Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Apache (APA) a $27.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Apache from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.35.

NYSE APA opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.53. Apache has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apache will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apache by 704.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at $103,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Apache by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

