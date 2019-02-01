Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.53.

SWK stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/monte-financial-group-llc-boosts-stake-in-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.