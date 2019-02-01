Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $106.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 241,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,125.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $764.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

