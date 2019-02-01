Monster Byte (MBI) Trading 46.5% Lower This Week

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Monster Byte has a total market capitalization of $233,062.00 and $0.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One Monster Byte token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monster Byte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.01845258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00188090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00201546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster Byte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monster Byte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monster Byte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.