Monetha Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $279,161.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.01843586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00187689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00201637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,778,023 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

