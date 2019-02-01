Mondrian Capital Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Dell Inc. (DELL) Stock

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DELL opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

