Mondrian Capital Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Expedia Group makes up 1.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $9,405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6,635.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $109,728,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

