Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

MBRX stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Moleculin Biotech worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

