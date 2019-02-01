Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Moleculin Biotech worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

