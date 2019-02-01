Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Lifted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $1,371,008.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 216,046 shares of company stock worth $26,149,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $281.48.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

