Moelis & Co (MC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,285,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,461,000 after purchasing an additional 934,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after purchasing an additional 595,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,181,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after purchasing an additional 595,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,615,000 after purchasing an additional 308,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

