Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,046. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/modine-manufacturing-mod-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.