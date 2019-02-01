Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $14.63 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $663.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

