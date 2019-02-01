Mobile Mini (MINI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MINI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mobile Mini to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ MINI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,229.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 598,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.