Mixin (XIN) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $94.06 or 0.02692576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $42.06 million and approximately $737,138.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028778 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,199 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

