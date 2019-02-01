Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Holdings Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $66,472,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $35,461,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $29,483,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $20,720,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Holdings Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mufg-holdings-cut-by-atlas-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.