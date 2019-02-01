Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $65.45. Approximately 784,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 867,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $28,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $2,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,000 shares of company stock worth $32,083,820 over the last three months. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

