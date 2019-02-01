Miles Capital Inc. Invests $400,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after buying an additional 1,540,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,265,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

