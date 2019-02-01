Miles Capital Inc. Has $791,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1,106.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $42.97 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

