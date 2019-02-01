Miles Capital Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,756,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 118,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 108,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 226.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 15.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $49.10 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

In other news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $201,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $157,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,940 shares of company stock worth $8,287,243. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/miles-capital-inc-has-254000-position-in-semtech-co-smtc.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.