MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Rating Increased to Outperform at FIG Partners

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) was upgraded by FIG Partners from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidSouth Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MSL stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.45. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

