Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) versus CVB Financial (CVBF) Critical Comparison

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

13.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 13.92% 8.73% 0.90% CVB Financial 37.50% 10.45% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $76.12 million 2.57 $7.08 million N/A N/A CVB Financial $405.34 million 7.59 $152.00 million $1.24 17.67

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVB Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 23 retail locations in the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill, Pennsylvania. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of April 18, 2018, the company operated 51 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.