Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $105.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,122 shares of company stock valued at $108,746. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 125.6% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.